The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $413.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 413.50 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 413.50 ($5.59), with a volume of 715324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

