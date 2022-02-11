The Chemours Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Chemours has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chemours has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.