The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $218.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

