The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $34,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,465.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,726 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

