The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

