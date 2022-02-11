The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.24 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

