The Allstate Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

ALL stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

