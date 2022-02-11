TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

NYSE:TFII opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

