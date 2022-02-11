TFI International Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.37. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

