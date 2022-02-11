Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 4.7%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 10,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 432,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 97.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

