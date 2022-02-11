Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 4.7%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 10,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 432,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 97.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
