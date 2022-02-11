Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TGH opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

