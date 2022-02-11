Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of TGH opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $41.89.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
