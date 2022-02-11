TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

AMCIU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

