TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases 69,901 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 237.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $985,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 2,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,729. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

