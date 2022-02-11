TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 146.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,696 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.26. 28,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,920. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.