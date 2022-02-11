Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares shot up 8% on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.00. 13,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,260,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.