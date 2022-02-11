Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of THC stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

