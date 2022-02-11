Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tencent stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $589.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

