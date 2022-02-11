TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.96.

T traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$31.52. 1,262,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,859. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$31.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

