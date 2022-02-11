TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

