Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 228,834 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for about 1.1% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.47% of Teleflex worth $259,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $324.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

