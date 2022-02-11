Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 120 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

