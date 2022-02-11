Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 1,931.3% in January

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 1,931.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. 31,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

