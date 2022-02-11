Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 1,931.3% in January

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 1,931.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. 31,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $113.19.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
