Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jennie Daly purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £150 ($202.84).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 153 ($2.07) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

