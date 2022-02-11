Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.55 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

