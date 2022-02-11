TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.39. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 112,239 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
