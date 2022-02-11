TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.39. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 112,239 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,886 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.