T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00.
PLMR opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
