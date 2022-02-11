Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,851 shares of company stock worth $3,911,117. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 711,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,338. The stock has a market cap of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

