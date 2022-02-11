Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $303,631.12 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $218.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

