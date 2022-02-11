Swingby 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $492,042.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $492,042.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,034,610 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

