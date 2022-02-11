S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SANW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

