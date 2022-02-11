Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVNLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 206,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,738. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

