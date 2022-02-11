SVB Leerink Weighs in on Seagen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of SGEN opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.