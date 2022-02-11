SVB Leerink Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of DCPH opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 482,080 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.