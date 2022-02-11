SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $642.31 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $661.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

