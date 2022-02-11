Susquehanna Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $54.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.