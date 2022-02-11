Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Shares of NYSE STRE remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.