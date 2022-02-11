SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 25,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Get SunPower alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunPower stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SunPower worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.