SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 25,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunPower stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SunPower worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
