Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$77.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.62.
TSE:SLF opened at C$69.72 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.04 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a market cap of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
