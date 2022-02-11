Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 982,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,700. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

