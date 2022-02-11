Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.62.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.72 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$61.04 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

