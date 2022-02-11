Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5191 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by 25.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

SLF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,287,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,727. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

