Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $28,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 212,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

