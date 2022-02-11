Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

