Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 877 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAIL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

BATS TAIL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,128,123 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

