Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63,356 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $299,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 131.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 217,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,012. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

