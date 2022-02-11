Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 166,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,171. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

