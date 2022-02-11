Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 854,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $169.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

