Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,910 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.