Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.41. 28,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,402. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

