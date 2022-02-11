StockNews.com Upgrades Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

RCON opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

